75 years of ceaseless innovation

Without passion, self-belief and bravery, innovation would simply fail to exist.

For many, they are too difficult to contemplate. For Enzo Ferrari, they would prove to be the cornerstones on which he built an empire.





In 1947, as a post-war Europe began its long journey back to economic prosperity, all indications pointed towards an inevitable surge in the mass car market. But while manufacturers competed to build vast factories capable of churning out mass-produced vehicles, Enzo Ferrari decided to follow a different dream.

The small factory he opened in Maranello that year was not designed to produce cars in high volume. In fact, Enzo only had one car in mind, the 125 S, designed not for the daily commute, but to win races.

The 125 S was much more than a racing car, it was Enzo Ferrari’s mission statement. It symbolised his desire to go against the grain and to follow his dreams. It was a manifesto not just for technical innovation but for Ferrari’s own racing ambitions, and it laid the foundations for a long story of victories on and off the track.