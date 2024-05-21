Love at First Lap

Drivers in the two national series, Japan and the UK, will have to wait until next year to compete in the 296 Challenge but, in the meantime, they have had the opportunity to gather insights and comments from those who have already competed in the opening rounds of the season at COTA and Mugello. The feedback is crystal clear: with the 296 Challenge it's love at first sight – and more.

The drivers have clearly recognised the leap in performance over the previous model, evidenced by both peak capabilities (with average lap times two seconds faster at Mugello than the 488 Challenge Evo) and in terms of consistency and durability.