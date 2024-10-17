Carlos: “Finally we’re here at the Austin test bench”

Carlos Sainz looked relaxed when he arrived in the Austin paddock today, ready to tackle the final six races of the season. As part of his fitness programme, the Spaniard even spent some time cycling with world cycling champion Tadej Pogacar, his neighbour in Monaco. “It all came about after a chance meeting. He told me had a recovery programme planned after the world championships and asked if I wanted to go with him,” explained Carlos. “I said yes and that’s when I discovered that what was a gentle training for him was for the hardest session of my life, even if I reckon I’m a good cyclist. Fortunately, he was happy to chat so he didn’t leave me behind, but it was impressive to see how strong a champion he is.”

Checking. On the topic of Formula 1, it was clear that Carlos is keen to see how the SF-24 behaves on the demanding COTA track. “We have spoken often about the good feeling we’ve had from the last updates we introduced on the car, but we are also well aware that their first real test will come here, especially in the first sector. Based on how the car behaves in the quick corners, we will know how good a job we did over the past weeks and therefore what we can expect from the upcoming races.

Quickest lap. Sainz was also asked his opinion on the FIA’s decision to abandon handing out an extra point for setting the fastest race lap (if the driver is in the top ten) as from next season. “I’ve never been a fan of this rule and so I’m not unhappy that it’s being abolished,” he said. “These past years, the point for the fastest lap has gone to the driver, who due to the way the race has panned out, was able to make a pit stop without losing his place and so it has not really rewarded the best. In my opinion it would make more sense to give a point to the driver who gets pole position, given that, in this case it really would go to the driver who has set the fastest time. I definitely won’t miss the point for the fastest race lap.”