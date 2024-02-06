Ferrari logo
    The SF-24 makes itself heard

    Maranello 06 febbraio 2024

    An important moment this morning around 10 o’clock in the Scuderia’s Vehicle Assembly department. The Ferrari power unit was fired up for the first time, fitted to the SF-24, the car which will be launched on 13th February, prior to seeing world championship action for the first time at the opening round, the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday 2 March.

    Looking on were Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur and other senior members of the staff. As always after a first fire-up, there was a round of applause from all the team members present.

    06 febbraio, 2024