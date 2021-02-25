The partnership between Brembo and Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow continues

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce the continuation of its relationship with Brembo SpA. The manufacturer of high performance brake systems, clutches and other components for the racing industry, continues as a Technical Partner.

The partnership dates back over 45 years to 1975, when Brembo made its first appearance in Formula 1, supplying the Maranello team with a few cast iron discs. From then on, the relationship has continued, the mutual collaboration leading to the development of carbon discs, hydraulic components for the braking system and numerous innovative elements over the years.



To this day, the partnership focuses heavily on research and development in the design of braking systems specifically for the Maranello team.

