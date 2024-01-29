The name of the new car

Scuderia Ferrari's car for the coming season will be called SF-24. The team is therefore continuing the tradition of recent years which has covered almost the entire Formula 1 hybrid era. The SF naturally stands for Scuderia Ferrari, followed by the number of the current year.

This formula was first used on 2015's SF15-T, the second hybrid season and the only exception since then came in 2022, when the F1-75 name celebrated the company's 75th birthday.

This year's car is being launched on 13 February.