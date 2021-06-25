Free practice 2: a further 78 laps for Sainz and Leclerc

In the second free practice for the Styrian Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari once again focussed mainly on tyre evaluation. In the afternoon, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc did 39 laps each, most of them in race trim.

Fast laps. Carlos and Charles did just one single timed lap run stopping the clocks in 1’06”147 and 1’06”270 respectively.

Programme. The third and final free practice session starts at 12 CET tomorrow, in preparation for qualifying at 15. The Styrian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 3pm.

