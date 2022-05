The first free practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz complete a total of 69 laps between them, setting almost identical best times: 1’06”629 for the Monegasque and 1’06”630 for the Spaniard.

Long run. Both drivers worked on set-up, including trying various race configurations. Charles did 36 laps and Carlos 33.



Programme. The second free practice session begins at 15, when there is a strong risk of rain, with clouds currently heading towards Spielberg.