Styria Grand Prix 2020 by Marco Mastrazzo

BIO

Born in 1989, Marco Mastrazzo early devoted himself to art and drawing. He is one of the official cover artists of Dylan Dog published by Sergio Bonelli Editore in Italy and by Epicenter Comics in the US market. He collaborates with Zenescope Entertainment and Cosmo Editore and has signed some amongst the most successful cover artworks published by Scuderia Ferrari in the past three years.

CONCEPT

The Rossa from Maranello passes by an impressive arena of rugged rocks and striking mountains. This is the path leading to the return of the Formula1 World Championship to Austria.











