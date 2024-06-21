Free practice 1: Carlos third, Charles 11th

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and eleventh respectively in the first free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

57 laps. Carlos and Charles started the session on Hard tyres, setting times of 1’15”899 and 1’16”094. They then switched to the Medium compound on which Sainz posted a 1’14”572, while Leclerc had to abort his lap when an incident involving Fernando Alonso brought out the red flag. At the restart, the Monegasque set a time of 1’15”434. Towards the end of the session both cars were fuelled up and sent out on Medium tyres. Carlos completed 31 laps and his team-mate did 26.