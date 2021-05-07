Free practice 2: Charles third, Carlos eighth

In the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’s SF21s occupied the third and eighth places on the time sheet, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.

58 laps. The drivers first went out on the Medium tyres, before setting their best times on the Softs: Charles was third quickest with a 1’18”335 and Carlos slotted into eighth in 1’18”674. As usual, in the closing stages, the focus switched to race simulation work. Leclerc did 28 laps and Sainz did two more.

Programme. Qualifying starts at 15 tomorrow, but first there’s the final free practice session at 12. The Spanish Grand Prix gets underway at 15 on Sunday.