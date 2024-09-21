Free practice 3: Charles fifth, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

40 laps. Charles and Carlos waited for around ten minutes before venturing out on track on Medium tyres, partly because of a lizard stalking the track at turn 16. The Monegasque set the quickest time at that point in 1’31”525 and Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’31”623 to go second. They then switched to Soft tyres with which they set their best time of 1’30”559 and 1’30”807 respectively. Both drivers did 20 laps.