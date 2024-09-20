Free practice 1: Charles heads the field, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc was quickest in the opening free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit and Carlos Sainz was third.

53 laps. Charles and Carlos left the garage on Hard tyres and a reasonable amount of fuel on board to get up to speed with the track. Leclerc lapped in 1’32”702 while Sainz posted a 1’33”476. They then pitted to switch to Soft tyres, improving their times to 1’31”763 for Charles, the best lap of the session, while the Spaniard managed a 1’31”952, good enough for third. In the latter part of the session, both drivers reverted to the tyres used at the start, running a heavy fuel load. Charles completed 26 laps, Carlos 27.