Singapore Grand Prix 2022 by Matteo Cremona

BIO

Matteo Cremona is an Italian comic artist. He made his debut in 2003 in the short story collection "I vizi di Pinketts" by Edizioni BD. Shortly after, he joined the staff of artists working on the series "John Doe", published by Eura Editoriale. In 2008 he worked on the miniseries "David Murphy 911", written by Roberto Recchioni and published by Panini Comics. In 2010 he drew the short story "il Brigadiere Leonardi", written by Carlo Lucarelli and published by Edizioni BD. For the same publisher, he created an Artbook of 12 Illustrations on the Apocalypse; two years later these became the basis for a personal exhibition. In 2012 he began his collaboration with Sergio Bonelli Editore; during the years he worked on “Le Storie”, “Orfani”, “Ringo”, “Nuovo Mondo” and the miniseries "Orfani: Terra". In 2018 he drew the first two issues of the miniseries "Mister No Revolution", written by Michele Masiero. In recent times, he has produced a volume of the brand new series “Nero”, published by Sergio Bonelli Editore at the end of 2021.