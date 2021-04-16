Scuderia Ferrari stays fit with Technogym

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Technogym, a world leader in equipment and digital technology, focussed on fitness, wellness and sport.

Technogym has worked with Ferrari for over 20 years, supporting its drivers and the entire team by providing the very latest generation equipment for physical training in the company facilities in Fiorano and Maranello.

The Technogym and Ferrari partnership also extends to the Ferrari Driver Academy, whose eight young drivers can avail themselves of the Italian firm’s equipment for training in between races and during the winter off-season.