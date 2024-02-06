Scuderia Ferrari renews the partnership with ZCG

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with ZCG, an industry leader in the field of private markets asset management, business consulting services and technological development of investment solutions.

The partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and ZCG began last year and led to several innovative activations, including the special ZCG Fan Zone at the Las Vegas Grand Prix back in November. For the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season, Scuderia Ferrari will be collaborating with ZCG to build on these initiatives, finding new, ever more creative ways of involving racing fans around the world.





We are pleased to renew our partnership with ZCG, with whom we share a passion for excellence and the desire to push the boundaries of innovation, without losing sight of the values and authority that stem from decades of experience in our respective fields. We are keen to continue working with ZCG to reach an even wider audience with which to share the unique experience of Formula 1 and the very special world of Scuderia Ferrari.

Lorenzo Giorgetti

Chief Racing Revenue Officer





We take great pride in our relationship and look forward to continuing our support of Scuderia Ferrari and building upon the success of our partnership in the 2023 season. Ferrari consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and global expansion. ZCG shares Scuderia Ferrari’s vision for excellence and strategic growth, and we eagerly anticipate further collaboration that can bring the experience and excitement of Formula 1 to more fans around the world.

James Zenni

Founder, President and CEO, ZCG