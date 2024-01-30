Ferrari announces the partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Ferrari is proud to announce a new partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% , the Italian super premium beer brand owned by the Asahi Europe & International group. The multi-year partnership thus brings together two major Italian brands with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% partnering not just Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1, but also the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, one of the best known one-make racing series, this year in its 32nd season.

Being two Italian companies, the partnership between Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% cannot help but be built on passion and style, aimed at Prancing Horse fans around the world, with a series of initiatives aimed at boosting their experience as Ferrari supporters.

To celebrate the partnership and give a taste of the experiences to come, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will launch a series of limited-edition products, starting with Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% as an affectionate nod to the Scuderia Ferrari fans.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will also collaborate with the FIA sanctioned Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the one-make series that, for 32 years, has brought together dream cars and accomplished amateur racers at some of the most iconic race tracks in the world.





Fred Vasseur

Team Principal

"We are very pleased to announce the partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Having both brands represented in the blue riband category of motorsport contributes to ensuring strong visibility for Italy on the world stage. Our two great companies have many values in common, such as an eye for detail and style, as well as an ability to combine tradition and innovation in our respective fields. I’m looking forward to our collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% , which I’m sure will prove to be a great success for both parties."





Paolo Lanzarotti

CEO, Asahi Europe & International

"We are incredibly proud to launch our new partnership with Ferrari today. Through this partnership, we intend to elevate every moment for the fans who make this sport so special and who embody the very passion and flair so pivotal to both Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Ferrari. Launching with our limited edition Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottles, we are beginning this partnership exactly as we mean to go on – a celebration of and collaboration with the fans."