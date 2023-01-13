Scuderia Ferrari announces Harman Automotive as a new Team Partner

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Harman Automotive as a Team Partner to the Formula 1 team. Harman Automotive is an electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade that will develop a multi-faceted partnership with Ferrari focused on bringing the next-generation of in-cabin experiences to market.

The speed and agility of the Scuderia mirrors Harman's high-performance approach to the in-cabin experience for everyday drives.

Benedetto Vigna

Ferrari CEO

“Our partnership brings together two brands celebrated for excellence and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. We look forward to working with Harman to extend our in-cabin experience advantage and deliver to our customers a drive like no other”.