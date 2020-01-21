Birthplace of the "Tricolore" to host launch of Scuderia Ferrari's 2020 car

The unveiling will take place at Reggio Emilia’s Teatro Valli on Tuesday 11 February 18.30 CET

Scuderia Ferrari will launch the Formula 1 car it will race this year at the historic Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre, in the city of Reggio Emilia. The curtain goes up at 18.30 on Tuesday 11 February, while fans can follow the presentation live, as it streams on the Scuderia’s digital platforms*.





We have chosen Reggio Emilia, because 223 years ago, this city was where the tricolour was born and later adopted as the flag of unified Italy. The Valli Theatre is therefore the perfect setting to reveal Scuderia Ferrari’s latest car.

The car produced in Maranello, will make its official track debut in the hands of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc at the first pre-season test, in the week following the launch, at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, Spain.





*live streaming available on the following channels

Full event: https://www.facebook.com/ScuderiaFerrari/

Highlights: https://www.instagram.com/scuderiaferrari/

Highlights: https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari