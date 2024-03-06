Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 by Lorenzo Nuti

Lorenzo Nuti (1985) is a renowned Italian illustrator, designer, and concept artist. Between 2011 and 2015, he collaborated with Marco Rastrelli on the creation and publication of the trilogy "Les bítes de Black City," aimed at the French market. From 2013 to 2015, he served as a background and technical artistic supervisor in the field of animation. In 2016, he published in Italy for Kleiner Flug the volume "Giovanni dalle bande nere", written by Marco Rastrelli. In 2017, with the screenplay by Andrea Meucci, he contributed to "La legione occulta dell'impero romano," published by Newton Compton Editori. In 2018, he taught artistic anatomy at the Internationa School of Comics in Florence and has been working on the inking of the historical comic volume "Horatio Nelson". In recent years, he has lent his artistry as an illustrator for "Brancalonia - the spaghetti fantasy Rpg" published by Acheron Books, and has contributed to an issue of Sergio Bonelli Editore's "Dragonero" series and a volume by the French publisher Glènat.



