Quali recap: Charles second, Carlos fifth

The second qualifying of the season takes place at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, with an air temperature of 27° and track 32°.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on track on new Softs. They set times of 1’29”376 and 1’29”411 respectively, good enough to make the cut to the next phase.

Q2. Both drivers go out on a new set of tyres. Leclerc posts a 1’29”411 and Carlos laps in 1’29”900. One more run and Charles improves to 1’28”903, but Carlos has to resort to a new set of Soft tyres, getting a 1’28”957, with both drivers making it to the top ten shoot-out.

Q3. In the final part, Sainz starts off on used Softs, while Charles is on new ones. The Spaniard does a 1’29”322 while the Monegasque laps in 1’28”757, provisionally second fastest. Both drivers then go out on new Softs, with Charles improving to 1’28”420, still second quickest, while Carlos is fifth fastest in 1’28”931. Leclerc will start from 12th on the grid with a 10 place penalty which will promote Carlos to fourth.