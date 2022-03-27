Race report: Charles-Carlos, double podium for the Scuderia

Temperature: air 25°, track 30°

Start. Sergio Perez gets away well, while Charles is not quite perfect and stays second. Max Verstappen overtakes Carlos, so the Ferraris are second and fourth first time across the stripe.

Lap 15. Perez stops to changes tyres and immediately after that, Nicolas Latifi crashes into the barriers, prompting the Virtual Safety car to be declared. Charles and Carlos pit for a double stop and as they rejoin, Leclerc leads from Verstappen, Perez and Sainz.

Lap 16. Driving out of the pits, Carlos was squeezed by Perez, but there's no doubt that the Ferrari was in front. Carlos complains on the radio.

Lap 19. Perez hands back the position to Carlos. Ferrari are first and third.

Lap 39. Virtual Safety Car when Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo stop on track

Lap 46. The Virtual Safety Car period ends and Verstappen manages to pass Charles who tries to counterattack on the penultimate lap but is unable to do so because of yellow flags for the collision between Alex Albon and Lance Stroll.

Finish line. Charles crosses the line half a second behind Verstappen, with Carlos third ahead of Perez.