Quali report: second and third on the grid for Charles and Carlos

Temperature: air 23, track 26

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took to the track for Q1 qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on new Soft tyres. Just as they were about to start their flying laps, the red flag was brought out after Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers at turn 13. So it was a case of starting from scratch. The Ferraris did not change tyres for this run and Carlos posted a 1’28”855 and Charles a 1’29”039, which ensured safe passage to Q2.

Q2. The two Ferraris go out on used Soft tyres. Charles posts a 1’28”883 and Carlos does a 1’29”039. They pit for new Softs, but again the session is red flagged, this time because Mick Schumacher has crashed heavily into the barriers. He is conscious and the Medical Car is soon with him.

The session resumes after 57 minutes. Schumacher is okay, but the Haas driver is taken to hospital for further checks. Carlos does a 1’28”686 and Charles a 1’28”780 to go first and second, comfortably through to Q3.

Q3. In the decisive phase of qualifying, Charles went out on new Soft tyres, with Carlos opting for a bedded-in set. On the first run, the Monegasque did a 1’28”445, while the Spaniard managed a 1’28”402. This put the Ferrari drivers first and second. On the second run, Sainz did not improve, while Charles got down to 1’28”445, but this was beaten by just 25 thousandths by Sergio Perez (1’28”200).