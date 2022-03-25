Free practice 2: Leclerc and Sainz first and third

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The session ended ahead of time for the two of them, as they both touched the barriers, which resulted in some damage to their F1-75s, with just under 20 minutes of the session remaining.

27 laps. Charles and Carlos started the session on the Medium tyres, immediately posting quick times: the Monegasque did a 1’30”216 and the Spaniard began with a 1’31”382 before getting down to a 1’30”961 and finally a 1’30”320. In the middle of the session, they both switched to the Soft compound. Charles did a 1’30”074, while Carlos was unable to improve and on his second flying lap, he brushed the barriers with the left side of the car. Not long after, Charles kissed the wall with his left front wheel and had to pit. Neither car was badly damaged, but there was not enough time to effect the repairs before the end of the session.

Programme. F1 track activity resumes tomorrow at 17, with the third and final free practice session, prior to qualifying which gets underway at 20.