Free practice 3: Charles seventh, Carlos eighth

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were seventh and eighth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Monegasque went out on Hard tyres, getting down to a 1’29”754, while the Spaniard ran Mediums, posting a 1’29”294. They both then switched to Soft tyres for a qualifying simulation, but as was the case yesterday, the times were not that much quicker. Charles stopped the clocks in 1’29”101, 48 thousandths faster than Carlos.

41 laps. Between them, the two drivers completed 41 laps, 22 for Leclerc and 19 for Sainz. Qualifying begins at 20 local (18 CET).

