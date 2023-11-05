Race recap: Carlos sixth, Charles unable to start

It’s time for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit. Charles Leclerc is second on the grid on new Soft tyres, Carlos is seventh on used Softs. Air temperature is 21 degrees, with the track at 46.

Formation lap. Charles has an hydraulic problem and cannot start the race.

Start. Carlos loses one place to be eighth. A collision between Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen brings out the red flag.

Second start The race resumes after half an hour, Carlos starting from eighth.

Lap 19. Lewis Hamilton pits to fit Medium tyres, with George Russell doing the same next time round. Carlos moves up to sixth.

Lap 21. Sergio Perez pits for a tyre change so Carlos is fifth.

Lap 22. Now Lance Stroll pits. Carlos is fourth.

Lap 26. As Fernando Alonso pits, Carlos is third, coming in on the next lap for a set of new Mediums, rejoining ninth.

Lap 35. Sainz closes on Russell and attacks to go seventh behind Hamilton.

Lap 37. The Spaniard needs just two laps to pass Hamilton and go sixth.

Lap 49. Alonso pits for a tyre change and Carlos is fourth.

Lap 52. Now Carlos pits for Softs. He rejoins seventh and moves up to sixth when Yuki Tsunoda pits.

Finish. No more changes for Carlos who takes the flag in sixth place. Over the two races this weekend, Ferrari closes the gap to Mercedes by two points.