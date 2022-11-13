Race recap: Carlos third, Charles fourth

Clear skies, temperatures: air 24°; track 44°

Start. After the start, from fifth place for Charles and seventh for Carlos, Lando Norris passes Charles who is now sixth, followed by Carlos. Further back, Daniel Ricciardo collides with Keven Magnussen, bringing out the Safety Car.

Restart. The race resumes on lap 6. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collide, while Charles attacks Norris, the Englishman tipping him into a spin. Charles pits for a front wing and tyres and rejoins.

Lap 9. Carlos passes Norris for third. Charles is 18th.

Lap 17. Carlos pits to have a visor tear-off removed from the right rear brake duct. He rejoins 11th on new Soft tyres.

Lap 20. Carlos passes Lance Stroll for tenth.

Lap 21. Sainz gets ahead of Mick Schumacher to go eighth.

Lap 22. Leclerc pits for Softs. He’s 17th.

Lap 25. Sainz moves up to fifth as others pit. Leclerc is 16th.

Lap 30. Charles passes Yuki Tsunoda for 14th.

Lap 31. Stroll pits, Charles is 13th, while after Hamilton pits, Carlos moves up to third.

Lap 35. Leclerc passes Schumacher for 12th.

Lap 36. Sainz pits for Mediums and rejoins fourth. As others pit, Charles is up to ninth.

Lap 43. Charles passes Norris for eighth.

Lap 45. Leclerc pits for another set of Softs. He rejoins in 13th and is 12th when Schumacher pits.

Lap 49. Leclerc passes Pierre Gasly on the track and Esteban Ocon in the pits.

Lap 51. The Monegasque also gets ahead of Sebastian Vettel for seventh place.

Lap 53. Norris stops on track. Virtual Safety Car. Carlos pits for Softs.

Lap 55. Full Safety Car.

Lap 60. The race resumes, Charles passes Valtteri Bottas for sixth.

Lap 63. At turn 4, Carlos passes Perez for third.

Lap 64. Charles also passes Perez for fourth place.

Flag. With Perez seventh, he and Charles are equal in the championship.