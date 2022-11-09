São Paulo Grand Prix 2022 by Giorgio Spalletta

BIO

Born in 1989, Giorgio Spalletta attended the International School of Comics in Rome, where he now works as a teacher. He lives In Rome and he’s one of the members of Studio Panopticon. He has worked with Bugs Comics (“Mostri, Alieni, Gangster”), Editoriale Aurea (“Border Town”), Sergio Bonelli editore (“Orfani: Sam”), and Editoriale Cosmo (“Caput Mundi” - official selection for the Micheluzzi Award in 2018 as best comic book series). He was David Messina’s art assistant on “Star Trek the Q Conflict” for IDW publishing.

