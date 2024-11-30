Sprint recap: Carlos and Charles fourth and fifth

At the Lusail International Circuit, it’s time for the final Sprint race of the season. Air temperature is 22 degrees, the track is at 26. Carlos Sainz lines up in fourth place for the 19 lap race with Charles Leclerc fifth on the grid.

Start. Carlos stays in fourth place, but Charles drops to sixth behind Lewis Hamilton.

Lap 13. Charles passes Hamilton for fifth.

Finish. The order remains unchanged, Carlos is fourth with Charles fifth. McLaren finish first and second with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, to go 30 points clear of Scuderia Ferrari HP.