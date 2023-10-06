Quali recap: Charles fifth, Carlos 12th

Qualifying for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix is underway. The air temperature in Lusail is 31 degrees and the track is at 35.

Q1. The Monegasque gets down to 1’26”098 but the time is cancelled for exceeding track limits. Sainz stops the clocks in 1’26”699. The two SF-23s come in for new Softs and Leclerc then laps in 1’25”452, while Carlos does a 1’25”808 to ensure both drivers go through to the next part.

Q2. The two Ferraris go out on used Soft tyres and Charles and Carlos set times of 1’25”348 and 1’25”798 respectively, before pitting for a new set of the softest compound. Leclerc then gets down to 1’25”079, but Sainz’s 1’25”328 is not enough to make the cut and he is credited with 12th time, just 31 thousandths off tenth placed Valtteri Bottas.

Q3. In the final part, Charles has two sets of new Soft tyres available. On his first run, he goes fifth in 1’24”700. On with a new set and back out again to set a time of 1’24”424, good enough for fifth place.