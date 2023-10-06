Free practice: Carlos second, Charles third

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third fastest respectively in the only free practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix, on a Lusail track that was particularly dirty, evolving throughout the hour.

54 laps. Charles and Carlos started the session on a track that was only just driveable, with a very strong wind blowing, running the Hard tyre, setting times of 1’29”082 and 1’30”711. In the middle part of the session they both switched to the Medium tyre, with which the Monegasque lapped in 1’28”104, while the Spaniard stopped the clocks in 1’28”817. Towards the end, both SF-23s were fitted with Softs on which the drivers set their fastest times: 1’27”762 for Carlos, 1’27”909 for Charles, each completing a total of 27 laps.