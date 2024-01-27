Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc join the ranks of Scuderia Ferrari

Looking ahead to the season which is about to start there are additions to the ranks of Scuderia Ferrari Reserve and Development drivers working in support of race drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz over the course of the season.

Reserve Drivers. Oliver Bearman, the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student currently racing in Formula 2 with the Prema team, will also take on the role of Reserve Driver, ready to step in if a race driver is incapacitated, a role he will share with Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman. These last two are also taking part in the WEC (World Endurance Championship) at the wheel of the Ferrari 499 P Hypercar, numbers 51 and 83 respectively.

Development Drivers. Arthur Leclerc is joining Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon in the role of Development Driver. The job entails mainly working in the simulator, on car development, set-up work and updates introduced during the season. The Monegasque is also racing this year in the Italian GT championship in a Scuderia Baldini 27. Antonio is racing in the Hyperclass in WEC in the number 50 499 P. while Davide races in the same series, but in the LMGT3 class in the Vista AF Corse GT3 team.

Starting work next soon. As from next week, Oliver and Arthur will start racking up miles for the Scuderia, as the team is tackling a three day Pirelli test session at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. On 29 and 30 January Charles and Carlos will be at the wheel of last year’s SF23, carrying out tests for the sport’s sole tyre supplier. Also on the 29th, Arthur Leclerc will get his very first taste of driving a Formula 1 car, from the cockpit of the 2022 F1-75. On Tuesday 30th, Charles and Carlos will share both the SF23 and the F1-75, while on 31st Oliver Bearman will be alone on track in the F1-75.



