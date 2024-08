Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area.

After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.

Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years.