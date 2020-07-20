Monday de-brief with Mattia Binotto: “We need to turn things around”

A team like Ferrari has to react incisively following a result as disappointing as that of the Hungarian Grand Prix. There has to be a change of direction, as Mattia Binotto already pointed out yesterday afternoon at the Hungaroring and the message was reiterated loud and clear in this morning’s post race debrief.

“After three races, it’s clear that we are in worse shape than we expected and we need to react without delay,” stated Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Team Principal Mattia Binotto, talking to ferrari.com. “The entire car project has to be revised, while taking into consideration the limits currently imposed by the regulations. I am well aware there is no magic wand in Formula 1, but we have to step up a gear to turn things around, both in the short and the long term. It might also be necessary to look at our organisation to improve and strengthen our working methods where the need is greatest. But first, as a team, we need to understand the dynamic that led to this situation.”

Harsh words from Binotto, although he did also stress one important point: “I have confidence in the people who work in the Gestione Sportiva: we have started out on a long process that should lead to another winning cycle. It will take a while, but the whole company understands and supports this vision. That’s why I find it amusing to read some stories that are doing the rounds: it’s not by sacking people that you make a car go faster…”