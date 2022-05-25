Bienvenue chez Leclerc

A few days on from the Spanish Grand Prix, the Formula 1 World Championship is back on track for the most unusual race on the calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix. It’s the home race for Charles Leclerc and it is the shortest race of the season, at 260 kilometres, rather than the usual distance of just over 300. It is also the hardest track on which to overtake.

Qualifying is key. There are hardly any quick sections on the circuit, which is extremely narrow, with ten right hand turns and nine to the left. Many of them, such as Ste. Devote, Mirabeau, Rascasse and the 180° hairpin outside the Fairmont Hotel, have earned their place in the Formula 1 history book. It goes without saying therefore that these characteristics mean that qualifying at Monaco is more important than at any other track. Last year, Charles took pole position, but had a mechanical problem as a result of a crash on Saturday, which meant he was unable to start the race. Carlos Sainz went on to take second and secure his first podium finish with Scuderia Ferrari.

On track on Friday. There is one major change to the weekend timetable. The tradition of having the first day of free practice on a Thursday has come to an end and, for the first time, the event will fall into line with every other Grand Prix, with practice taking place on Friday. The first session is at 14 CEST, the second at 17. The third and final hour of free practice takes place on Saturday at 13 followed by qualifying at 16. The race gets underway at 15 on Sunday, over 78 laps of the 3.337 kilometre track, for a distance of 260.286 kilometres. There is just the one DRS zone, on the main straight, although it usually does little to aid overtaking.





Three questions to...

CHARLES LECLERC, #16

1. You are heading to your home Grand Prix fighting for the championship. Will that change your approach to the weekend?

"The attitude is always the same and the approach is always the same, regardless of whether or not we are leading the championship. Every point is valuable. Our competitors are very strong and we all know that even the smallest mistake can make a big difference. Since the beginning of this season, the team that did everything perfectly was the one to win. We will do everything to be that team. We have the confidence that we can make it, which is a good starting point, but at the same time, we are aware that it will not be easy to achieve our goals."

2. The Monaco Grand Prix has a new format this year. What will that change for you?

"It’s the first time that we will see a standard race weekend format in Monaco, with practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. In the past, we used to have practice on Thursday and no racing action on Friday, at least for Formula 1. I think it puts us into the rhythm of all the other races which could be good, so I’m looking forward to giving it a go!”

3. What is your favourite part of the circuit?

"My favourite part of the track is definitely the ‘Piscine’, which is the corner combination of two esses by the swimming pool. It just feels amazing, I really enjoy driving there. It’s also where I learned how to swim as a child, so I have an emotional attachment to it, making it even more meaningful".





Charles Leclerc

Born on 16/10/1997

in Monte Carlo (Monaco)





Ferrari Stats

GP entered 1036

Seasons in F1 73

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 240 (23.19%)

Pole positions 234 (22.59%)

Fastest race laps 257 (24.83%)

Total podiums 785 (25.28%)





Ferrari Stats Monaco GP

GP entered 65

Debut 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 9 (13.85%)

Pole positions 10 (15.38%)

Fastest race laps 17 (26.15%)

Total podiums 43 (22.05%)