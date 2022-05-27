Free practice 2: Leclerc and Sainz top the time sheet

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and second fastest in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. They continued with tyre evaluation work, running the Soft and Hard compounds.

62 laps. Both F1-75s started off on the Hard tyres, with Charles posting a time of 1’14”255, while Carlos did a 1’14”451. After a red flag following a crash for Daniel Ricciardo, the Monegasque and the Spaniard went back out on track with Soft tyres, their best laps being 1’12”655 and 1’12”700. In the final part of the hour, both drivers ran with a heavier fuel load in their F1-75s, using the Soft and Hard compounds. Leclerc completed 30 laps, Carlos 32.



Programme. The third free practice session takes place tomorrow at 13 CET, followed by qualifying at 16.

