Qualifying: Charles on pole, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc ensured that Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is back on pole for the first time since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, a break of one year and 207 days. The Monegasque produced a fantastic lap to take pole position, the eighth of his career.

Carlos. In the other SF21, Sainz was fourth fastest, but the Spaniard will be a bit disappointed, as he was improving his lap time when the red flag came out with a few seconds to go in the session, after Leclerc crashed into the barriers at the exit to the swimming pool chicane. The Monaco Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 15.CET.

