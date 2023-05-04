Charles: “It’s great to be back racing in Miami again”

Charles Leclerc sauntered into the Miami paddock wearing a special jersey designed by Puma in the style of that most American of sports, baseball, all in Scuderia Ferrari colours. The Monegasque driver is enjoying the Floridian atmosphere prior to jumping in the car tomorrow for the start of free practice. “I’m happy to be in Miami again. We come here off the back of a good result in Baku and the aim here is to confirm the progress we have made.”

Confidence. Meeting the media in the FIA press conference, Charles also confirmed that there’s a positive atmosphere within the team. “Finishing third, but in more general terms the performance across the whole Azerbaijan weekend, was a good tonic for the team. We saw the car was competitive in qualifying, while there is still some work needed to be able to fight for the win in the race. We’re confident and everyone is working in the same direction to close the gap to the championship leaders.” Leclerc also commented on how popular the sport is now, with a new film about Formula 1 in the pipeline. “It’s great to see that our sport has so much visibility, especially here in the United States. We’re hardly aware they are shooting a film, because there are so many cameras here anyway, it’s hard to know who is doing what, so I don’t think it’s annoying or putting us under more pressure. We are happy to be part of this Formula 1.”

