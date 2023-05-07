Race recap: Carlos fifth, Charles seventh

Cloudy, dry: air 26°; track 34°

Start. Carlos stays third off the grid, while halfway round the opening lap Charles passes Kevin Magnussen for sixth place.

Lap 2. Charles is passed by Magnussen but takes back the place on the long straight after turn 16. Over the finish line, the Dane gets ahead again and Max Verstappen follows through. Carlos third, Charles eighth.

Lap 14. Verstappen continues his move up the order, passing George Russell and Pierre Gasly, before also closing on Sainz and passing him. Carlos fourth, Charles seventh after Magnussen pits to change tyres.

Lap 18. Leclerc pits to replace the Mediums with Hard tyres in 2.6 seconds. He rejoins 15th.

Lap 19. Carlos also pits for the same change in 2.2 seconds, rejoining seventh and passes Lewis Hamilton on the next lap for sixth place.

Lap 21. Sainz passes Nico Hulkenberg for fifth.

Lap 23. Carlos is given a 5 second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Alex Albon pits and Charles is 14th.

Lap 25. Fernando Alonso pits and comes back out behind Carlos, who is fourth behind Esteban Ocon.

Lap 27. Alonso passes Sainz for fourth place, while Leclerc passes Guanyu Zhou for 13th place.

Lap 30. Carlos passes Ocon for fourth.

Lap 34. Hulkenberg pits, so Charles goes up to 12th, while Carlos makes a mistake and again drops behind Ocon, but takes it back next time round.

Lap 37. The Leclerc-Magnussen battle continues for tenth place and the Monegasque finally secures it on lap 38. Next time round Russell passes Carlos, while Hamilton pits, handling Charles ninth place.

Lap 41. Ocon pits. Charles is eighth.

Lap 43. Lance Stroll is next pit and Charles is seventh.

Lap 53. Leclerc passes Gasly to go sixth behind Sainz.

Lap 55. Hamilton passes Leclerc who drops to seventh.

Chequered flag: The order is the same with Carlos fifth and Charles seventh. The next round is the Made in Italy e dell’ Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in a fortnight’s time.