Quali recap: Carlos third, Charles seventh

At the Miami International Autodrome, temperatures have dropped slightly compared to where they were in free practice 3: air is 29 degrees and the track is 47.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on new Soft tyres and on the first run they set times of 1’28”422 and 1’28”732 respectively, immediately improving to 1’27”895 and 1”28”130. On their final timed laps, Sainz does a 1’27”686 while Charles stops the clocks in 1’27”713 and they both go through to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos wait a few minutes before taking to the track on new Soft tyres. Leclerc posts a time of 1’27”514 and Sainz does a 1’27”148 which is good enough to make it the final session. Charles improves to 1’26”964 to join his team-mate in Q3.

Q3. Both drivers have two new sets of Soft tyre available for the top ten shoot-out. On his first run, Charles brushes the wall at turn 16, so can only manage a 1’27”861, while Carlos posts a 1’27”349. All the drivers go on, but Charles goes off the track at turn 7, bringing out the red flag and the session is not restarted. Carlos will start from third on the grid and Charles from seventh.