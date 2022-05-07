Quali recap: an all-Ferrari front row with Leclerc and Sainz

Temperatures: air 34°; track 51°

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Soft tyres and set times of 1’30”858 and 1’31”349 respectively. They continue lapping, improving to 1’30”079 for the Spaniard and 1’29”474 for the Monegasque, good enough for both of them to move through to the next phase.

Q2. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres to post times of 1’29”754 e 1’29”729. They pit to fit new Softs. Leclerc stops the clocks in 1’29”130 to top the time sheet. Sainz does not go quicker, but his previous lap time is good enough to go through to the final phase in fifth place.

Q3. Charles and Carlos take to the track on new Soft tyres. On their first run, Charles posts a 1’29”055, with Carlos doing a 1’29”071. The Ferrari F1-75s are second and third. They pit for fresh tyres and set off again in pursuit of pole. Leclerc is truly perfect and his 1’28”796 is good enough for his 12th pole to equal Sebastian Vettel’s achievements at Ferrari. Carlos is second quickest in 1’28”986 giving Scuderia Ferrari its 66th front row lock out.