Charles: “I get a boost from the passion and energy of Mexico City”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Mexico City paddock looking forward to fighting back after he was disqualified from the United States Grand Prix. “Unfortunately, the rules are the rules and now we are fully focussed on doing well here,” he said. “I got here on Tuesday and like every year I am happy to rediscover the passion and energy that the Mexican people have for Formula 1.”

Goals. Leclerc knows exactly how to make the most of the last few races of the season. “Above all, we must use them to improve for next year when we hope to be more competitive,” continued Charles. “Of course we are also having a good fight for second place in the Constructors’ and it would be nice if we could obtain that goal. I think if we can put it all together we can bring home a good points haul from Mexico City. We have seen recently that it’s been easier to get all the potential out of our car and that has allowed us to perform more consistently. In Austin we got a few things wrong, including on the strategy side and we suffered as a result of that, but I think we should be able to once again fight with our closest rivals here too.” Carlos Sainz was absent from the paddock today, as he was not feeling well this morning. However, he is expected to be fine and back at the track as usual tomorrow.



