Free practice 2: Charles third, Carlos eleventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and eleventh fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

67 laps. Leclerc and Sainz again started off on the Prototype tyre setting times of 1’20”394 and 1’20”600, before Sainz improved to 1’20”544. Both SF-23s were then switched to Mediums producing times of 1’19”611 and 1’19”748 respectively. Halfway through the session Charles and Carlos went out on Soft tyres, the Monegasque lapping in 1’18”952, third fastest, while the Spaniard posted a 1’19”257. For the final 20 minutes, both drivers took on a heavier fuel load and ran the Medium tyres. Charles did 33 laps, Carlos 34.