Free practice 1: Charles fifth, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and seventh fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

53 laps. Leclerc and Sainz took to the track on the Prototype tyres, setting times of 1’22”187 and 1’22”947. The Spaniard’s car then suffered an hydraulic problem and he had to pit for repairs. Charles finished his run and came in for Soft tyres, continuing to run with a low fuel load and lapping in 1’20”297. After around 20 minutes in the garage, Carlos was back on track on Soft tyres, setting a time of 1’20”479. Towards the end of the session, Charles did a long run on Hard tyres, with Sainz doing the same a short time later. They completed 30 and 23 laps respectively by the end of the session.