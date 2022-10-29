Free practice 3: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers were fourth and sixth fastest in the final free practice session.

43 laps. Both drivers went out immediately to get as much track time as possible, having lost some set up time, having to run the Pirelli 2023 tyre test in the second free practice session and Charles having missed out on the second part of FP2 after he hit the barriers. They both only used the Soft tyres, with initial times of 1’19”884 for Carlos and 1’19”985 for Charles. After that they then ran in race configuration before doing qualifying simulation runs towards the end of the session when the track was at its quickest. The Monegasque set a time of 1’19”123 and the Spaniard stopped the clocks in 1’19”301. Qualifying starts at 15 (22 CET).