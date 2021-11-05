Free practice 1: Carlos sixth, Charles eighth

The track surface was very dirty during the first session of free practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. For Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, Carlos Sainz was sixth quickest and Charles Leclerc was eighth.

46 laps. Charles was actually caught out by the dirty track, when after just six laps and running the Hard tyre, he spun at low speed going into the final corner, damaging the rear wing. However, the Monegasque did not lose out much on track time compared to the other drivers, who also chose to sit out part of the session waiting for track conditions to evolve. He completed 20 laps, while Sainz did 26.

Best time. Both drivers set their best times on the Soft compound: 1’19”463 for Carlos and 1’19”667 for Charles, the latter actually having to abort his quickest lap because of traffic. The second session starts at 15 local (22 CET.)