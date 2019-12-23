Leclerc to stay with Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow to the end of 2024

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce that it has extended its contract with Charles Leclerc.

He has come through the ranks of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which he joined in 2016 and will now drive for the Italian team to the end of the 2024 season.





Charles Leclerc #16

“I am very happy to be staying on with Scuderia Ferrari. This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula 1 has been a dream year for me.

I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019. I’m keen to see what the future holds and I can’t wait to get going again next season.”





Mattia Binotto Team Principal

“With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons. It demonstrates that Charles and the Scuderia have a firm future together.

Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our Academy. We are therefore very pleased to be able to announce that he will be with us for many years to come and I’m sure that together, we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse.”