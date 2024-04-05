In the second free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was a meaningless third fastest, while Carlos Sainz was credited with seventh, with rain falling intermittently throughout the afternoon hour long practice. The track was not wet enough for the intermediate tyres, nor dry enough for slicks.

7 laps. Along with the other 18 drivers, the Ferrari pair waited for the track to be almost dry in the final two minutes before going out, mainly to do a practice start off the grid on the Soft tyre. Charles managed just four laps and was third quickest in 1’38”760, four seconds slower than Oscar Piastri, the only driver to do any significant running on the Soft compound. Apart from a practice start, Carlos did three laps, the best in 1’52”579, which put him seventh and last of the drivers actually given a lap time.