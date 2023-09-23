Free practice 3: Charles fifth, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

40 laps. The pair spent the entire session on the Soft tyre: Leclerc started off with a time of 1’31”963, improving to 1’31”696; Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’32”001. In the middle of the session, the focus switched to race simulation with a heavier fuel load on the SF-23s, before again going for qualifying laps once the track had rubbered-in more. In this configuration, Charles set the fifth fastest time of 1’31”022 and Carlos was sixth with a 1’31”137. Both drives completed 20 laps.