Racing at a refreshed Monza

Scuderia Ferrari HP’s home race par excellence, the Italian Grand Prix, takes place this weekend. As it always has done, with the exception of the 1980 race, it takes place at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, a circuit that can boast more history and tradition than most others. Although the track was built 102 years ago, several changes will be evident at this year’s race. The track has been completely resurfaced for the first time since 1922. Some of the kerbs have been modified and these factors mean we can see cars pushed even closer to their limits.

Our tifosi await. As always, the grandstands will be a sea of red, packed with Scuderia Ferrari HP supporters, who will be in their seats right from the start of free practice on Friday. The team has won 19 times here, with over 70 podium finishes and needless to say the hordes of fans would love to stand under the podium to cheer a Maranello driver, possibly one standing on the top step.

The track. From a technical point of view, Monza is a very high-speed circuit, a unique fixture in the world of motorsport. With DRS, the current Formula 1 cars can hit speeds in excess of 350 km/h, lapping at an average speed well over 260 km/h. Overtaking is easy on the main straight, as well going into the first chicane and at the Roggia chicane, immediately after the Curva Grande, also known as Curva Biassono. The mix of fast straights and heavy braking make for a unique challenge for the drivers, who have to find the perfect set-up on their cars, looking for the right compromise between getting traction coming out of the corners and the vital top speed to attack and defend down the flat-out sections.

Strategy. The weather over the Monza weekend is not meant to throw up any surprises, so the race is likely to be a one stop and therefore fairly linear. In qualifying on the other hand, it will be vital to do the best possible job of dealing with traffic, especially in the second part of Q3.

Format. The 75th Italian Grand Prix runs to the classic weekend format, with three free practice sessions, two on Friday at 13.30 and 17.00 CEST and the third on Saturday at 12.30, followed by qualifying at 16.00 with the 53 lap, 306.72 km race getting underway on Sunday at 15.00.





Fred Vasseur, Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

We come to Monza in good spirits, following our performance in the race at Zandvoort. It was a demonstration of how, in the current Formula 1, a perfect execution, putting everything together and making the most of one's available package, can really make a difference. Monza is unique in many respects: the track is truly one of a kind, the only ultra high-speed circuit left on the calendar and this year it will present an additional challenge in that it has been entirely resurfaced, with changes also made to the kerbs at some corners. But what makes it really special for us is that we know we can count on the support of the tens of thousands of tifosi who will be cheering us on all the way and who, quite rightly, expect great results from us. I will never forget my first Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari last year, the cries of delight when Carlos took pole on Saturday and then the celebrations under the podium on Sunday. The goal for me, the drivers and everyone in the Scuderia - the team at the track and the hundreds working back in Maranello - is to once again give the tifosi something to cheer about. With that in mind, our preparation has been scrupulous and we will be bringing some updates for the SF-24 that we hope will see us make another step forward in terms of performance. We know we can rely on the support of all our tifosi and we will put our heart and soul into it.





FERRARI STATS

GP contested 1089

Seasons in F1 75

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 245 (22.50%)

Pole positions 251 (23.05%)

Fastest laps 262 (24.06%)

Podiums 819 (25.07%)





FERRARI STATS ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

GP contested 74

Debut 1950 (A. Ascari and D. Serafini 2nd; P. Whitehead 7th; C. Biondetti ret.)

Wins 19 (25.67%)

Pole positions 23 (31.08%)

Fastest laps 19 (25.67%)

Podiums 71 (31.98%)